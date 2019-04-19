|
|
Louise Wada
Oct. 21, 1930 - Mar. 18, 2019
Louise Wada passed away
peacefully on March 18, 2019 in
Sacramento, CA at the age of 88. Louise is survived by her children, Michael Yee (Kathryn) and Joyce Makimoto (Haruo), her grandchildren, Jeremy Lim (Monica),
Christopher Yee (Jaime), Justin Yee, Brandon Yee and Tracy Makimoto, her great grandchildren, Sebastian Lim, Sophia Lim , Ella Yee and Mikayla Yee. Louise also leaves behind her siblings, Mary Ryan (Larry), Norman Hue (Doreen), Nancy Kunkel (George), Patty Jong (Ed) and Larry Hue (Nora) and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Marshall and Wong Shee Hue, her siblings Alyce Fong, Agnes Fong and Frank Hue and her loving husband Hoji Wada. Louise was born on October 21, 1930 in Sacramento, CA, daughter of Marshall and Wong Shee Hue. She was raised in Sacramento and graduated from Sacramento High School. Louise worked for the Department of Motor Vehicles for 5 years in Sacramento before moving to Stockton, CA where she raised her children Michael and Joyce.
Louise worked for the State of California in the Medical Records Department at the Stockton State Hospital before retiring in 1996. She was also a hostess for 9 years at the Sampan Chinese Smorgy. She enjoyed bowling, golfing and traveling with her
sisters.
A Service will be held at 11:00am on April 23, 2019 at
Frisbie-Warren & Carroll Mortuary, 809 N California Street,
Stockton CA 95202 with burial at Stockton Rural Cemetery. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Comfort of Homes
Greenhaven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the .
Published in The Record on Apr. 19, 2019