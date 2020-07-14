Lowell Earl Walters 1924 - 2020 After 95 years filled with laughter and love, Lowell Earl Walters was called home by Our Lord on May, 24th 2020. Born in 1924 at El Dorado Maternity Hospital, he spent 67 years of his life in Stockton, CA. His first job was as a paperboy for the Stockton Record and he spent 44 years as an IBEW Electrician before retiring and moving to Oregon in 1991. He entered his eternal rest in Brookings, Oregon surrounded by his children and loving wife. He is survived by VaConna "Connie" Walters, his wife of 51 years, as well as seven children, two that preceded him in death, twelve grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchil-dren. Lowell's smile, sense of humor and infectious laugh will be missed but his family finds peace in the knowledge that he is happily skipping in heaven with Our Lord.