Lucile Mason 1927 - 2020 Lucile Mason was greeted by her Lord and Savior on March 19, 2020. She was born to the late Lloyd Mattox and Lily M. Mattox and she was the fifth of six children. Lucile is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, James S. Mason; parents; siblings; sisters, Odessia and Bernie; and brothers, Jeff, John and James. Survived by her two daughters Delia S. Mason-Wright and Celia S. Mason; grandchildren, Montgomery J. Mason, Guila M. Wright, Cedric S. Wright, and Serena M. Wright. She received her AA from Stockton College and BA from College of The Pacific MA from the University of Pacific. Lucile began her career as a teacher for 21 years in Stockton Unified Elementary, Junior High, High School and a Instructional Specialist before becoming a Vice Principal for 9 years and Principal for 1 year. Lucille remained a faithful member to Second Baptist Church, Progressive Community Church and Quail Lakes Baptist Church.
Published in The Record on Mar. 26, 2020