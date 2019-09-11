|
Lucille R. Walshe Dec. 26, 1921 - Sept. 5, 2019 Lucille Ruth (McGeorge) Walshe entered into eternal peace on September 5, 2019 at the age of 97. She was born in Stockton, CA, December 26, 1921 to William Louis "Mac" and Georgina Dessaussois McGeorge. She attended Victory Grammer School and graduated from Stockton High School in 1940 where she achieved honors in tennis, softball, basketball and bowling and at age 30 won Swenson Park Women's Golf title. She was an avid golfer being inducted into the Stockton Athletic Hall of Fame in 1978, as an all around athlete. She was a member of the Woodbridge Golf and Country Club for more than 50 years, served as the Captain of the Ladies 18 Hole Group in 1957, and won 11 women's titles at Woodbridge between 1955 and 1974. For two years she held the ladies course record at 77. In 1957she played in the USGA women's national tournament at the Del Paso Club in Sacramento and she won the General Moncado title three times. In addition to golf, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, painting, floral arranging, cake decorating and crocheting. Lucille is predeceased by her loving husband of 65 1/2 years James Walshe and her parents. Lucille is survived by her daughters Pamela Carlson and Randee Walshe and two granddaughters Leslie Walton and Robyn Walshe. Graveside services will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Stockton Rural Cemetery, 2350 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA 95204. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to the Stockton Athletic Hall of Fame, 445 W. Weber Ave., Ste 220 Stockton, CA 95203, Lodi Adult Day Care, 125 S. Hutchins, Lodi, CA 95240 or the in Lucille's memory. Chapel of the Palms Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Published in The Record on Sept. 11, 2019