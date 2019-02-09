|
|
Lucille Reagan Duden
July 18, 1920 - February 3, 2019
Lucille Reagan Duden, 98, of Fair Oaks, CA, passed into
eternal life on Sunday, February 3, 2019. She passed peacefully with her loving family by her side. Lucille was born on July 18, 1920 in Knoxville, TN. She graduated from Beaumont High School in Knoxville. Lucille was married to Arvil R. Reagan for 44 years. She traveled abroad and across the United States while her husband served in the United States Army. Lucille had a distinguished career as Executive Operations Manager with Macy's of Stockton. She was married to long-time friend
Robert E. Duden for 6 years.
Lucille is survived by son
Ronald Reagan (Patricia), daughter-in-law Gail Reagan, grandchildren Michael Reagan, Alexander Bryant (Laurie),
Lisa Jackson (Douglas), Maura Knobloch (Donald) and great grandchildren Molly, Emily, Mackenzie, Connor, Sean and Christopher. Lucille was preceded in death by husbands Arvil and Robert, son Jack, daughter Judith and grandson Eric.
Her family wishes to thank the staff of Sunrise of Fair Oaks for their loving care.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Mount Vernon
Mortuary, 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks.
Published in The Record on Feb. 9, 2019