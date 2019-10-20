|
Lucille Sheridan April 21, 1944 - Sept. 19, 2019 Lucille Alice (Day) Sheridan crossed over to the hands of our creator on September 19, 2019 at the age of 75. She was adopted into the Day family by the late, John Rockwell and Dorothy May Day on April 21, 1944 in Oakland, CA. She is survived by her adoring husband of 51 years, James Andrew Sheridan; her daughter, Katheleen Rachele Henry; her son, David Edward Sheridan; her grandchildren, Jessica Michelle (Jeffrey) Baughman, Jacob Edward Sheridan, Jermey James Sheridan and great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Baughman, Jr. and James Baughman. She was treasured deeply by her family and will be greatly missed. She loved her family just as much as they loved her. She expressed her appreciation of life through her artwork, paintings, drawings, ceramics and much more. Her favorite singer was Tom Jones. In her early years, she was a singer and a dancer and it earned her the nickname "Gidget". Her favorite song was "What A Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong. We love you and may your journey continue. Obituary by Katheleen and David.
Published in The Record on Oct. 20, 2019