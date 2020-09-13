Lucio Castaneda Reyes Jr. Nov. 26, 1935 - Aug. 27, 2020 Passed away peacefully and comfortably. Born in El Paso, Texas to loving parents Lucio Sr. and Marina Reyes. Upon relocating with family to Stockton as a small child, he attended schools locally. Enjoyed meeting up with family and friends at local parks to include Stribley back in the day for some BBQ, handball, baseball and football. Enjoyed keeping his cars in top running shape and looking good. To know him was to love him. Kind, helpful and courageous. A very patriotic man who, with his parent's consent, joined the California National Guard at the age of 17. At the same age, he soon enlisted into active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps. While serving as a Marine, he participated in the defense of UN positions in Korea. He also served many years in the U.S. Army Reserves. In civilian life, he worked many years in security where he would guard the perimeter of many local businesses until retirement. A proud member of American Legion Karl Ross Post 16. He could talk endlessly about the military and other lifelong stories. Having 10 brothers and sisters, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Children; Linda Orsag (Tom), Cindy Herrera (Tony), Timmy Reyes (Laura), Ricky Reyes, Randy Reyes and Renee Womber (Robert). Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. For every one of us you have touched with your love, kindness, strength and honor. You will forever live in our hearts and your memories will never die. You will forever be missed, but never forgotten. A Private Interment will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. Casa Bonita Funeral Home



