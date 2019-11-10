|
Luella Edna Griep Sept. 1, 1928 - Oct. 31, 2019 Luella Edna Griep, born on September 1, 1928 in Clearwater, NB. Passed on October 31, 2019 in Stockton, CA at the age of 91. Luella was married on September 17, 1949 to Charles Carl Griep, Sr. They shared many happy memories in Sue City, Iowa with their six children before the family relocated to Stockton, CA in December of 1968 for work. Luella was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Luella is survived by her two sisters, Lotti J. Klein and Florence Ziegenbein; children, Marvin, Dennis, Janette, Charlene and Joe; fourteen grandchildren; and twenty-one great-grandchildren. Luella is preceded in death by her husband, Charles (November 29, 1996) and son, John (May 27, 2013). Luella was active within the community and was a life member of Delta Coin Club, Auxiliary and American Legion Auxiliary. Final care needs will be provided by Frisbie-Warren & Carroll Mortuary. Luella will be laid to rest at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery located at 3253 McCabe Road, Santa Nella, CA 95322 at a later date. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM at The Hall located at 513 N. Center Street, Stockton, CA 95202.
Published in The Record on Nov. 10, 2019