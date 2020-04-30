|
Luis Espinoza Sr. Feb. 19, 1965 - April 8, 2020 Luis Espinoza Sr., born in Oakland, CA on February 19, 1965, passed away in Stockton, CA, on April 8, 2020 at the age of 55 after a major illness. Luis a beloved father, husband, and grandpa is survived by his loving wife Irma; his children, Guadalupe Wurth (Will Wurth), Luis Espinoza Jr., Susana Espinoza (Rafael Melchor), Alex Rafael Espinoza; his little grandson, Odin Sky Wurth; brothers, sisters, many nieces, and nephews, and many family and friends whose lives he touched. Luis is preceded in death by his father Rafael Prado Espinoza, and his mother Catalina Cardenas. Luis was laid to rest at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi, CA on April 18, 2020. Due to pandemic restrictions, the family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Luis will always be remembered for his vigor and valor in life and that you must always cherish your family for that is what matters most.
Published in The Record on Apr. 30, 2020