Lula Mae "Dee" Thomas
Jul. 7, 1929 - May 23, 2019
Lula was born in Missouri as Lula Mae Schwyhart. Lula passed away at peace with her three sons and
family at her side. She was in
hospice care at Fairmont
rehabilitation hospital in Lodi, CA. She was a long time resident of Stockton, CA. Lula was known to some as Dee, her nickname. She was also known as Lula Mae
Parker from her first marriage to
Antonio Edward Parker. They had three children, Bruce Parker,
Richard Parker, and Marc Parker. She deeply loved all three of her boys equally with her unique relationships with them. She
remarried, after a divorce, to Jimmy Thomas. He also had three children of his own, David Thomas, Carol Thomas Aycock, and Judy Thomas. She also loved them as her own. Lula had seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Marc Jr., Hilary, Shane, Nathan, Davin, Merisa, Alexis, Marc III, Tristen and
Mason. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Erin.
Lula spent a great deal of life caring for others who were sick or in need of help. She was an avid reader of books & articles and read her bible regularly. She had few vices but enjoyed gambling on occasion. Always up for a good meal and loved to travel when
she could. Her golden years were spent with family and friends. She may have had regrets but she lived her life as she saw fit. "She will be missed by all who loved her."
Published in The Record on May 26, 2019