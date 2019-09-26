Home

Chapel of the Palms
303 South California Street
Stockton, CA 95203
(209) 465-0265

Lupe Aguirre


1920 - 2019
Lupe Aguirre Obituary
Lupe Aguirre Jan. 7, 1920 - Sept. 17, 2019 Lupe Aguirre passed away peacefully at the age of 99 surrounded by family. She is survived by her children Raul (Lucy) Aguirre Jr., Mary Lou Cervantes, Debbie (Raul) Aguilar, Yolanda (Jeff) Wong, grandchildren James (Julie) Izguierdo, Raul Aguirre III and Lydiettes Aguirre, 8 great grandchildren and her niece Gloria Hernandez. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother and sister in law. For information regarding services please call Chapel of the Palms 209-465-0265.
Published in The Record on Sept. 26, 2019
