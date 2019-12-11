|
Lupe Gamboa Jan. 23, 1947 - Nov. 27, 2019 Lupe Gamboa, 72, was born on January 23, 1947 in Stockton, CA. She passed away suddenly on November 27, 2019 surrounded by family. She is survived by her 2 children; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grand-children; 7 siblings; as well as many extended family members and friends. Lupe worked for the San Joaquin County Sherriff's Department for over 40 years. She is preceded in death by her son and 2 siblings. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. with a Rosary to follow at 6 p.m. at DeYoung Memorial Chapel, 601 N. California St., Stockton. A Mass of Christian Burial will held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church followed by a committal at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Record on Dec. 11, 2019