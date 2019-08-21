|
|
Lupe Torres-Arroyo July 11, 1932 - Aug. 16, 2019 Lupe Torres-Arroyo died peacefully on August 16, 2019 in Stockton, CA at the age of 87 surrounded by family. Lupe is survived by her children Mary M. Torres, Gilbert A. Trejo, Gregory Trejo, David Trejo, JoAnn Trejo, a brother, 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Teodoro Arroyo and 4 siblings. Lupe is remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and best friend. Lupe was born on July 11, 1932 in King City, CA. She worked at the University of the Pacific in custodial services until retirement and then worked as a concierge for Cort Companies at the Cort Tower. Lupe was a devout Catholic, she received her sacraments of initiation at St. Gertrude's Catholic Church. Visitation will be on Monday, August 26, 2019 at DeYoung Memorial Chapel, Stockton, CA, from 2-6 PM. Rosary will begin at 6 PM. Mass will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at St. Gertrude's Catholic Church, followed by committal at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. Reception to follow at Cancun Restaurant. Family and friends are invited.
Published in The Record from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019