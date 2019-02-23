Home

Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Boggs Tract Ministries
1605 W. Washington Street
Stockton, CA
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Boggs Tract Ministries
1605 W. Washington Street
Stockton, CA
View Map

Luther M. Hanes


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Luther M. Hanes Obituary
Luther McBride Hanes Jan. 24, 1941 - Feb. 15, 2019

Luther M. Hanes, 78, born

January 24, 1941, passed away February 15, 2019. He retired after working over 28 years as a Correctional Lieutenant at the Department of Corrections. He grew up in Sharps Lane. He

attended Plumas Street Elementary School in Yuba City,

Montezuma Middle School and graduated from Franklin High School. He attended Delta College and University of Pacific. He enjoyed gardening, traveling and preparing/maintaining his own vehicles. He is survived by his mother Mrs. Mary Hanes, siblings Mary Armstrong

(Sacramento), Victor Merle (Connie) and Rudolph Ray Hanes both of Stockton, 5

children and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Viewing will be at Boggs Tract Ministries 1605 W. Washington Street, Stockton, CA 95203 on Sunday, February 24, 2019 3:00pm til 6:00pm. Home going celebration will be Monday,

February 25th, 2019 11:00am at Boggs Tract Ministries.
Published in The Record on Feb. 23, 2019
