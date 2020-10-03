Sylvia Jeanne Adams Dobrow 1933 - 2020 Sylvia Jeanne Adams Dobrow was born in Berkeley, CA on August 13, 1933 as the only child of Argyle Ted Adams and Phyllis Leila Hasson Adams. She attended the University of California at Berkeley, where she earned her Bachelor's of Science in 1955 and Master's of Public Health in 1959. Sylvia was elected to the Prytanean Honor Society in 1954. While Public Health Education was her area of study, singing was her joy. She was a member of the Treble Clef Society and served as Senior Secretary in 1955. Sylvia moved to Stockton in 1962 where she lovingly raised her children: Dana Dobrow-Curtis, Patrick (Rick) Dobrow and Michelle Dobrow. She loved her historic Morada home where her hobbies were cooking, decorating and entertaining. Believing deeply in the value of education, Sylvia spent her professional life as an educator in a variety of fields. For 10 years (1963-1973), she worked for the San Joaquin County Medical Society as a Childbirth and Family Life Educator. In 1973, she began work at St. Joseph's Hospital where she served as Director of Staff Development and Management Development Specialist. She loved mentoring new managers and rejoiced in her friendships with her students. A life-long learner and voracious reader, Sylvia did her Doctoral Studies at the USC School of Public Administration, receiving her A.B.D in 1993. That year, she established her own management consulting firm, "Keys to Management." Sylvia served on the boards of the Volunteer Bureau, American Heart Association
, and the Child Abuse Prevention Council. At 75, she returned to school and received her Substance Abuse Counseling certificate from UOP. She was named "Inspirational Student" of 2010. Her later-life career as a Substance Abuse Counselor and speaker/advocate for the senior substance abuse community was one of her most fulfilling vocations. She was a loyal follower of Bill W. and helped many others along the way. Sylvia was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Tau chapter, and received their Professional Woman of 2012 award. She was also a sustaining member of Junior League. While Sylvia relished her fulfilling and independent professional life, her greatest happiness came from being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her children: Dana, Rick, and Michelle and their spouses: Skip Curtis, DeAnn Dobrow, and Malinda Tuazon. Her grandchildren: Michael Curtis, Natalia Curtis, Jeffrey Dobrow and Gregory Dobrow and their spouses: Maureen Curtis, Deb Curtis, Erin Dobrow, and Kazuko Dobrow will all remember her fondly, as will her great-grandchildren: Alaina, Reilly, Aurora, Ravenna, Jaydon, Delaney, Quincy, Cyrus, Layla. As a 50+ year member of St. Anne's Episcopal Church, Sylvia served as a Stephens Minister, Stephens Leader, and education for Ministry Graduate, and Daughter of the King. Her Celebration of Life service will be conducted there when it is possible to do so safely. In lieu of flowers, Sylvia requests that donations be made to her favorite organizations which include the American Civil Liberties Union, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and Planned Parenthood.