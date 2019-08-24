|
Lydia Ann (Mendoza) Baker 1934- 2019 Lydia "Lil" was formerly of Lodi, CA. She was a loving mother to her daughter Deborah & son Ron, grandmother to Ron Jr., Erica and Chris, great-grand-mother of 7 and step-mother of 5. Lil is preceded in death by her dear husband of many years Joseph Buel Baker, and her parents. Lil was born to Apolonia and Frank Mendoza Sr., formerly of Mountain. View, CA. She was the second oldest of 10 children. Lil was employed for 28 years for Raytheon Corp. and enjoyed many happy retirement years. She traveled extensively with her husband, her children and always looked forward to her outing with her siblings. She was always ready for fun. Our Lil will be remembered for her deep love and belief of family unity, her loving, kind and upbeat demeanor. she was petite but her big heart had room for all. She truly was a beautiful and demure woman in appearance and within. She is and will remain much loved by all and will be missed greatly. Rosary will be Tues. Aug. 27, 2019 at 6 p.m, Lodi Funeral Home, 725 S. Fairmont Ave., Lodi, CA 95240. Mass will be Wed. Aug. 28, 2019 at 10 am, St. Michael's Catholic Church, 5882 N. Ashley Ln., Stockton, Ca 95215.
Published in The Record on Aug. 24, 2019