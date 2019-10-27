|
Lydia Chadwick August 14, 1928 - October 2, 2019 Lydia Chadwick, loving wife and mother of five, passed peacefully on October 2, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born on August 14, 1928 in Clayton, Missouri to Russell and Dorothy Williams. She was the fifth girl in a family of eight girls and one boy. As is typical of the Williams clan, she was very smart, skipping a grade and then heading to the University of Illinois at the age of 16 where she earned her BA. She then attended the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, where she met her future husband, H.K. "Pete" Chadwick. They were married on September 3, 1955 and moved to California to begin their life together. Lydia and Pete lived in Stockton and had five children. She divided her time between caring for her children, and attending classes to earn her teaching credential. She was a tireless volunteer and worked to ensure that all children received the education they deserved when she was a high school math teacher. Eventually, she went back to Delta College to get her AA in Drafting and began working at Lawrence Livermore National Lab. Her love of math and science helped her build her career in engineering there and she retired in 1993. She and Pete moved out to Lockeford to enjoy their retirement surrounded by nature. Lydia thought it was important to not just talk about making the world a better place but act on it. She had multiple volunteer jobs. She and Pete also loved to travel the world to learn about other people and places. Lydia enjoyed singing throughout her life, performing with the Stockton Chorale for many years and singing in the choir at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Stockton. Lydia is survived by her sisters, Rose, Sue, Sally and Marge; her children, Judy (Dave), Cindy (Gary), Mary (Francisco), Donna (Dave) and Tom; and her grandchildren, Katherine, Elisabeth, Giovanni, Lorenzo, Dominic, Rose, Grant, Christopher, Andrea, Elliott, Katie and Lindsey. She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Frances, Grant, Dot, and Kit; and her beloved husband, Pete. She believed that our immortality is in the memories of everyone who has ever known you, and so we will keep her alive in ours. The family plans a private memorial in the mountains Pete and Lydia treasured so deeply. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lydia's memory to the Nature Conservancy or to the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Stockton.
Published in The Record on Oct. 27, 2019