Lydia Chelli Traverso Dec. 28,1927 - August 1,2019 Lydia Chelli Traverso, born on December 28, 1927 in Stockton, California passed away on August 1, 2019 at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her husbands Gene Chelli and Mario Traverso, parents Annibale & Josephine Belli and sister Yolanda Oliver and brothers Julio Belli and Laurence Belli. The loving mother to Joe Chelli (Denise) and Bob Chelli (Katy). Devoted Grandmother to Matthew Chelli, Karina Garcia (Kenny), Gina Hencken (Kristopher), Ethan Chelli and Christian Chelli (Colleen) and six great grandchildren. Devoted brother-in-law and sister-in-law Lloyd & Dee Chelli. Lydia kept busy on her ranch in the Waterloo Area, enjoyed traveling, playing Bocci Ball at the Italian Athletic Club and her many luncheons with her Wells Fargo Family. But most of all she enjoyed cheering for her kids and grandchildren at their sporting activities. Family was most important to her. Lydia will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at Casa Bonita Funeral Home located at 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. and Rosary to follow at 6:00 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 5882 N. Ashley Lane, Stockton, CA. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM . Private committal will be at the San Joaquin Catholic Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be expressed to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, CA 95204 or a . Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Aug. 6, 2019