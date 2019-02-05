|
Lydia Garza Lopez
Aug. 3, 1932 - Jan. 30 2019
Lydia Garza Lopez, born on August 3, 1932 in Charco, Texas passed away January 30, 2019 in Stockton, CA. Lydia was a housewife and beloved Mother. Widowed at the young age of 44, she worked to support her family. Raised in the Depression Era, she worked along with her family, traveling and working in various States. She retired from LaSalette Convelescent Hospital in Stockton. She is survived by her four children, seven Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren. She lived to see her five generation family. Services are scheduled for Friday, February 8, 2019 at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, 2544 Plymouth Rd. Stockton, CA beginning with a Rosary at 9:30 am and Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 am. Interment will take place at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Society.
Published in The Record on Feb. 5, 2019