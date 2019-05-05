|
Lydia Rose Dimas
Sept. 19, 1949 - April 14, 2019
Lydia Rose Dimas 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. Lydia was born on September 19, 1949 in
Stockton Ca to Alfred & Rose Cisneros. The youngest of three children, Lydia attended local schools from grade school through high school. During her middle school years she held
records for female athletes & ran track. She married her high school sweetheart Anthony Dimas and together they started a family. While raising her
children, she sought to help those in need. She was an
integral part of bringing the WIC program to San Joaquin County during her time with Planned Parenthood and assisted in
various other Planned
Parenthood programs to help women. After leaving Planned Parenthood, Lydia began her work as a Title Officer.
This position she held for 35 plus years. During her tenure she over saw the numerous
development changes that
happened in her home town.
Due to Fibromyalgia & Rheumatoid Arthritis she was forced into early retirement. Lydia was a free spirit yet family oriented. She loved music, antiquing, good food, holidays & birthdays with family, gardening, and any trip or adventure as long as she was surrounded by those she loved. Those who loved & knew her well also called her Woody.
Lydia was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and
numerous loved ones and friends. She is survived by her 3 siblings-Helen Davila, Alfred Cisneros and Frances Cisneros.
Her 3 children; Raquel "Rocky" (Rick) Small, Angela
"Angie" Flores and Anthony
"Vito" (Chelsea) Dimas. 11 Grand Children- Jessica,
Whitney, Amanda, Cesar Jr, Ricky Jr, Matthew, Deyja,
Christina, Sean, Jackson & Charlee. 9 Great-Grand Children- Courtney, Mila, Amya, Laylah, Cesar III, Alexia, De
Angelo, Sofia and Joey.
Numerous cousins, nieces,
nephews, family and close friends.
A Rosary will be held Thursday May 9, 2019 at 6pm at
Cherokee Vineyard Chapel 14165 Beckman Rd Lodi Ca.
Mass will be held Friday May 10, 2019 at 10am at St Luke's
3847 N Sutter St Stockton CA
In lieu of flowers please donate to the .
Published in The Record on May 5, 2019