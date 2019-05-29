Home

Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home
831 Industrial Way
Lodi, CA 95241
(209) 334-9613
Viewing
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home
831 Industrial Way
Lodi, CA
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Cherokee Memorial Park, Vineyard Chapel
14165 N Beckman Road
Lodi, CA
Lyle George Cooper

Lyle George Cooper Obituary
Lyle George Cooper

July 7, 1942 - May 22, 2019

Lyle George Cooper, 76, of Acampo, passed away from this world to his heavenly home on May 22, 2019. He was born in Stockton, California on July 7, 1942 to Sherman and Pauline Cooper. After graduating from Franklin High School in

Stockton, Lyle served 4 years in the United States Marine Corps.

When he returned home he met and married the love of his life, Joan. In 1965 Lyle joined the San Joaquin County Sheriff's

Office and remained there through retirement in 1999. Since his retirement he has spent his time serving others as a Long Term Care Ombudsmen. He loved playing golf, traveling in the RV and having breakfast with his SO buddies. Lyle could fix just about anything. One of his favorite ways to spend a relaxing day was tinkering in his garage on whatever was needing repair at the time.

Lyle is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joan E. Cooper, and their three children Mark Cooper (Kimberlee), Tami Root (Greg), and Karen Sayles (Andrew) and nine grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister Sherry

Williams and brother Robert Cooper (Sharon). Preceding him in passing are his parents and many aunts and uncles.

Viewing will be held on

Thursday, May 30, 2019 from

4 pm - 8 pm at Cherokee

Memorial Funeral Home,

831 Industrial Way, Lodi, CA 95240. Funeral Services will be held on Friday May 31, 2019 at 10 am at Cherokee Memorial Park, Vineyard Chapel, 14165 N. Beckman Rd., Lodi CA.

A reception will follow services at First Baptist Church,

267 N. Mills Avenue, Lodi, CA.
Published in The Record on May 29, 2019
