Home

POWERED BY

Lynda Lee Wong

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lynda Lee Wong Obituary
Lynda Lee Wong

Oct. 24, 1946 - Feb. 23, 2019

Lynda Lee Wong, age 72,

passed away peacefully

February 23 after a courageous fight with cancer. Born October 24, 1946 in Salt Lake City,

Lynda graduated from the

University of the Pacific with a Master Degree in Early

Childhood Education. She was a teacher for Lodi Unified School District for 43 years,

having had a profound impact on the education of countless elementary school children. She planted the seed for a love of reading in her students and was a mentor to many teachers just starting their careers.

She worked tirelessly to

promote reading programs in the schools, district and county. She was an active member in the: Lodi Educators Association, San Joaquin County Reading Association, California Reading Association, Retired Teachers Association, AAUW and Past President of Delta Kappa Gamma, Beta Tau Chapter.

She was also involved in the Reading is Fundamental, Read Around the Library, and Books for Barrios projects and

co-wrote the Transitional Kindergarten bill. Because of her

dedication to teaching, Lynda was highly regarded throughout the district, county and state. After her retirement she

continued to volunteer at George Lincoln Mosher Elementary, enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandchildren, the joys of her life.

She was the beloved wife of 37 years to Eric Wong, loving

mother of Ryan Wong

(Michelle), Brandon Wong

(Jennifer) and Ashlee Arroyo (Roberto), devoted grandmother of Joseph and Robert Braydon. She is also survived by her

sister Caryl Lee (Richard) of New York and brother Vincent Lee of Utah and numerous

relatives. She was a friend to all and leaves behind many

wonderful friends, students and colleagues that will remember her for her kindness, generosity warmth and humor.

The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Discovery Shop. Please join us celebrating her life on Monday March 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the Vineyard Chapel of the

Cherokee Memorial Park

14165 N. Beckman Road Lodi.

Interment will follow.
Published in The Record on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.