|
|
Lynda Lee Wong
Oct. 24, 1946 - Feb. 23, 2019
Lynda Lee Wong, age 72,
passed away peacefully
February 23 after a courageous fight with cancer. Born October 24, 1946 in Salt Lake City,
Lynda graduated from the
University of the Pacific with a Master Degree in Early
Childhood Education. She was a teacher for Lodi Unified School District for 43 years,
having had a profound impact on the education of countless elementary school children. She planted the seed for a love of reading in her students and was a mentor to many teachers just starting their careers.
She worked tirelessly to
promote reading programs in the schools, district and county. She was an active member in the: Lodi Educators Association, San Joaquin County Reading Association, California Reading Association, Retired Teachers Association, AAUW and Past President of Delta Kappa Gamma, Beta Tau Chapter.
She was also involved in the Reading is Fundamental, Read Around the Library, and Books for Barrios projects and
co-wrote the Transitional Kindergarten bill. Because of her
dedication to teaching, Lynda was highly regarded throughout the district, county and state. After her retirement she
continued to volunteer at George Lincoln Mosher Elementary, enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandchildren, the joys of her life.
She was the beloved wife of 37 years to Eric Wong, loving
mother of Ryan Wong
(Michelle), Brandon Wong
(Jennifer) and Ashlee Arroyo (Roberto), devoted grandmother of Joseph and Robert Braydon. She is also survived by her
sister Caryl Lee (Richard) of New York and brother Vincent Lee of Utah and numerous
relatives. She was a friend to all and leaves behind many
wonderful friends, students and colleagues that will remember her for her kindness, generosity warmth and humor.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Discovery Shop. Please join us celebrating her life on Monday March 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the Vineyard Chapel of the
Cherokee Memorial Park
14165 N. Beckman Road Lodi.
Interment will follow.
Published in The Record on Mar. 1, 2019