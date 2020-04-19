Home

POWERED BY

Lynette Martin


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynette Martin Obituary
Lynette Martin Oct. 16, 1944 - Apr. 10, 2020 Our beloved sister, aunt, mother, foster mother, grandmother, and friend, 75, passed after lengthy illnesses in hospital with her family by her side. Graduated Franklin High School, worked as a teacher's aide, and later found her calling as Residential Group Home Manager for handicapped women about 35 years to the present time. Lynn played piano, organ and guitar, sang with Sweet Adelines Int'l, enjoyed line dancing, square dancing, and sewing. With a winner smile, great laugh, and her best perfume, Lynn greatly enjoyed entertaining with her Karaoke Shows at various local venues, or at home saying, "Let's Sing". Survived by two sons; Ken Martin (Kim), Jeff Martin (Marlene), two daughters; Lydia Gines (Angelo), and Angela Cagadas, and two sisters; Delores Dudley, Melody Corona (Tim). Lynn will be greatly missed by all of her extended family, so many friends, and her dog.
logo

Published in The Record on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -