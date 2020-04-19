|
Lynette Martin Oct. 16, 1944 - Apr. 10, 2020 Our beloved sister, aunt, mother, foster mother, grandmother, and friend, 75, passed after lengthy illnesses in hospital with her family by her side. Graduated Franklin High School, worked as a teacher's aide, and later found her calling as Residential Group Home Manager for handicapped women about 35 years to the present time. Lynn played piano, organ and guitar, sang with Sweet Adelines Int'l, enjoyed line dancing, square dancing, and sewing. With a winner smile, great laugh, and her best perfume, Lynn greatly enjoyed entertaining with her Karaoke Shows at various local venues, or at home saying, "Let's Sing". Survived by two sons; Ken Martin (Kim), Jeff Martin (Marlene), two daughters; Lydia Gines (Angelo), and Angela Cagadas, and two sisters; Delores Dudley, Melody Corona (Tim). Lynn will be greatly missed by all of her extended family, so many friends, and her dog.
Published in The Record on Apr. 19, 2020