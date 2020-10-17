REMEMBERING Lynn Lyon 1925 - 2020 This past spring, just after Mother's Day on May 21, our mom, Lynn Lyon slipped away quietly, at the age of 94, in her home in Palm Desert. Born to Roy and Margaret Fernando in December 1925. Lynn attended the University of Colorado Boulder, graduated from UCLA, and earned her teaching certificate at Pacific. Always active, she taught school at Lincoln Elementary and John F. Kennedy Elementary schools, was an active Haggin Museum docent, St. Joseph's Hospital Auxiliary volunteer, and supporter of the Children's Home of Stockton, and St. Mary's Dining Room. Lynn was a goer; an avid skier, golfer, and bridge player who loved gathering with friends. She and our dad, Bill Lyon, who predecease her, brought our two families together for great food and good humored camaraderie, happy milestones, and fun adventures. We feel lucky she was ours. In celebration of a life well lived...here's to you, Lynn!! With love, Sandy Kiger, Christine Kiger, John Kiger (predecease), Cindy Lyon (John Muller), Jim (Lynn) Lyon, John Lyon and Ross Lyon. Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Dining Room. Services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store