Lynn Margo (Schwartz) Martucci March 25, 1941 - August 7, 2020 Lynn, aged 79, was born in Stockton, CA, and a life-long resident of Stockton. She attended El Dorado Elementary School and was a proud member of the first graduating class of Stagg High School in 1958. She was married for 55 years to Richard Martucci. She was the greatest wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend that anyone could ask for. Lynn knew everyone and everyone knew Lynn. She worked for medical offices for over 25 years, manning the front desk and taking great care of every patient that came in. In her retirement, she enjoyed working part-time in retail and spending time with her family. After taking care of her husband Richard through his battle with cancer, she enjoyed a wonderful, independent life with a great number of friends and always had a smile on her face. She enjoyed shopping, watching the Food Network, and taking walks with her friends. As an avid bargain shopper, Lynn spent her days driving around town for the best deals. She looked forward to her monthly lunches with her lifelong friends and spending time with her neighborhood pals. Lynn always had a positive outlook on life and was a ray of sunshine who truly brightened everybody's day. She took amazing trips with family and friends which included Hawaii, cruises to the Caribbean, Mexico and Alaska, and loved Carmel and Monterey. Lynn is survived by her children Brian Martucci (Tricia) and Jill Aldana (Mark) and granddaughter Lauren Aldana (Nick) and grandsons Jacob Aldana and Joey Martucci. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, her parents Dorothy and Irving Schwartz, and her brother Ronnie. We want to thank the wonderful medical community of Stockton, as well as the staff at Hospice of San Joaquin for their care and comfort. Per Lynn's request there will be no service and her family asks that you please consider memorial contributions in her memory to Hospice of San Joaquin.



