Lynne Y. Cosgrove June 17, 1940 - Oct. 7, 2019 Lynne Cosgrove, 79, passed away at home on October 7, 2019 surrounded by family. Lynne is survived by her beloved husband, Jack, Sr. of 62 years; her three sons, Jack, Chris and Craig. Lynne was a proud grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Lynne was born in Colusa, California, graduated from Franklin High School and attended Stockton College (now Delta). She had a great interest in sports and was a dedicated animal lover, she always wanted to be a veterinarian. Lynne did a tremendous amount of community service for Stockton. She was a person with a loving heart, always ready to care, support and love her family and loved ones. She had a sparkling personality. SHE WILL BE TRULY MISSED. As requested by Lynne, no service will be held.
Published in The Record from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
