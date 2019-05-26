Home

Lynne Hammer Sandberg

Lynne Hammer Sandberg Obituary
Lynne Hammer Sandberg

February 17, 1937 - May 18, 2019

Lynne Hammer Sandberg was born on February 17, 1937, in Stockton, CA. She lived on

Hammer Lane. She passed away on May 18, 2019, in

Modesto, CA. Lynne attended Lincoln Elementary and

graduated from Stockton High School. She worked as

Secretary at Linden Elementary and for Neumiller and Beardsley Law Firm. Her next career choice was to start a Travel Agency known as "The Travel

Bunch." Lynne loved her

grandchildren, gardening and her work with the Daughter of the American Revolution, and the Ladies Auxiliary California Pioneers. She was also an avid Bridge player. She will be

dearly missed by all who knew her. Lynne is survived by her children: Judi Laura Fuqua,

Richard Leo Staples III his wife Veronica Staples, and Michael John Staples; grandchildren:

Kevin Henry Fuqua, Sherrie Lynne Johnston, her husband Eric David Johnston Jr.,

Nicholas John Fuqua, Grant Scott Staples, Victor Paul

Staples, Branden Keithly

Staples, Mallory Clarice

Staples, and Makenna Truth

Staples. She is preceded in death by parents John and

Lucille Hammer, husband Harry

William Sandberg and son-in-law Ronald Ray Fuqua.

Graveside services will be held 10am on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Stockton Rural

Cemetery, 2350 Cemetery Ln, Stockton, CA 95204. Reception to follow at the Linden Lions Club, 5041 N. Market Street,

Linden, CA 95236.

Memorial Contributions may be made to The Haggin Museum, LACP.
Published in The Record on May 26, 2019
