|
|
Lynne Hammer Sandberg
February 17, 1937 - May 18, 2019
Lynne Hammer Sandberg was born on February 17, 1937, in Stockton, CA. She lived on
Hammer Lane. She passed away on May 18, 2019, in
Modesto, CA. Lynne attended Lincoln Elementary and
graduated from Stockton High School. She worked as
Secretary at Linden Elementary and for Neumiller and Beardsley Law Firm. Her next career choice was to start a Travel Agency known as "The Travel
Bunch." Lynne loved her
grandchildren, gardening and her work with the Daughter of the American Revolution, and the Ladies Auxiliary California Pioneers. She was also an avid Bridge player. She will be
dearly missed by all who knew her. Lynne is survived by her children: Judi Laura Fuqua,
Richard Leo Staples III his wife Veronica Staples, and Michael John Staples; grandchildren:
Kevin Henry Fuqua, Sherrie Lynne Johnston, her husband Eric David Johnston Jr.,
Nicholas John Fuqua, Grant Scott Staples, Victor Paul
Staples, Branden Keithly
Staples, Mallory Clarice
Staples, and Makenna Truth
Staples. She is preceded in death by parents John and
Lucille Hammer, husband Harry
William Sandberg and son-in-law Ronald Ray Fuqua.
Graveside services will be held 10am on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Stockton Rural
Cemetery, 2350 Cemetery Ln, Stockton, CA 95204. Reception to follow at the Linden Lions Club, 5041 N. Market Street,
Linden, CA 95236.
Memorial Contributions may be made to The Haggin Museum, LACP.
Published in The Record on May 26, 2019