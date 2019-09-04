|
Mabel Anne Madrid Sept. 16,1939 - Aug. 29, 2019 Mabel Anne Madrid was born 09/16/1939 and passed away peacefully in Oklahoma City, OK on 08/29/2019. She was a resident of Stockton, CA most of her life. She is survived by her children, Dan Madrid (Joann) of Oklahoma City, Keith Madrid of Stockton, Eddie Madrid of Louisiana, Bobby Madrid of Texas, Sisters Carol Martin of Oregon, Mary Valentine of Stockton, niece Margaret Riolo of Antioch, grandchildren Robert & Monica Green of Oklahoma City, Grandson Darin Green of Oklahoma City, Great Granddaughter, Karen Green of Oklahoma City and Great Great Granddaughter Ariana Aguilar of Oklahoma City and numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren throughout the country. She is preceded in death by her husband Eddie Madrid. Mabel was the owner of the 99 Club in Stockton for many years where her patrons loved her. She was a "spitfire" who was loved by all and will be missed by many. Graveside services will be held Friday, September 6, at 3:00 pm at the Rural Cemetery in Stockton.
Published in The Record on Sept. 4, 2019