|
|
Mabel Laverne DeShields
Aug. 29, 1933 - Feb. 21, 2019
Mabel Laverne DeShields was born Mabel L. Fuqua, in San Louis Obispo CA, on Aug. 29, 1933. She went on to be with the Lord Feb. 21, 2019 at the age of 85. She lived at her
current address since 1954.
Mabel was a homemaker, worked at Frank's Pizza Parlor, was a teacher's aide at Davis School, a cannery worker and a camp host at Morro Bay camp ground. She loved cooking for all the events, traveling to the coast, and taking care of her grandchildren. She also
enjoyed the church that she
attended, where she taught
Sunday School, quilting and worked at the KCJH radio
station. Her death was preceded in death by her husband Gene B. Deshields of 48 years, and her daughter Christina Louise Griffin. She was the last of 6 children (the Fuqua's).
She is survived by her children; George Thomas Freeman, JoAnn Marie McDonnell, and
Jonathan Edwarti Freeman, 10 grandchildren; David & Shane (McKinsey), John, Brandie, & Billy (Freeman), Allison & Chastina (McDonnell),
Jason, Adam & Jonathan
(Freeman), 16 great-grand-children; Cassandra-Rose, Aiden, Mason, Lucas, Ivy, Paige, Zayden, Alexis, Aiden,
Elisa, Nicole, Nicholas, Ashley, Alexa, Maddie and Mia.
Mabel's viewing will be at
Lodi Funeral Home on Thurs. Feb. 28, from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.
followed by a burial service at 5750 E. Pine St. Lodi, CA.
Her funeral service will be at Christian Life Center,
9025 N. West Ln. Stockton, on
Fri. Mar. 1, 2019 at 10a.m.
Published in The Record on Feb. 27, 2019