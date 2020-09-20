Madhukar Gajanan Chaubal May 15, 1930 - September 8, 2020 Madhukar G. Chaubal, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, University of the Pacific, passed away on September 8, 2020, in Pune, India, from respiratory complications due to Covid-19. He was 90 years old. Madhu was born in 1930 in Pune, India; the eldest of five children. He received his BSc Hon from Ferguson College, University of Pune in 1951; the first in his university to complete degrees in both chemistry and botany. He received his BSc Tech from the University of Bombay in 1954 and worked in the pharmaceutical industry. In 1958, he traveled by ship to Canada, where he began his graduate studies at the University of Toronto. After receiving his MS in 1960, Madhu came to the United States to pursue a PhD in pharmaceutical sciences. He completed his doctorate at the University of Rhode Island in 1964, and joined the faculty at the University of the Pacific's School of Pharmacy. Madhu proudly called Stockton "home" for the rest of his life. At the School of Pharmacy, Madhu taught courses in pharmacognosy and antibiotics while continuing research and publications about the components of indigenous drug plants and medicinal chemistry. In 1967, after attending a summer institute at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, he developed the School of Pharmacy's radioisotopes laboratory for nuclear pharmacy. In 1966 Madhu married Kishori Sule in India and brought his new bride to Stockton. Together they welcomed and helped countless foreign students at the university adjust to life in the U.S., forming lifelong friendships. In 1999, after a distinguished thirty-five year career, Madhu retired and was awarded the Order of Pacific, the University's highest honor. In 2012, he was recognized with the Faculty Mentor Award for teaching, counseling and mentoring undergraduate and graduate students. Madhu served on the university's Academic Council. He was an active leader in Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity and was honored with their Distinguished Alumni Award in 1998. He was also a member of Rho Chi, the National Honor Society of Pharmacy, and after retirement enjoyed his membership in the Emeriti Society. Madhu had an extensive library of classical music, supported Chamber Music Stockton and enjoyed performances at the Conservatory of Music. He was an animal and nature lover. Madhu was a voracious reader with a keen interest in current events. With Kishori, he traveled worldwide and also made local trips to San Francisco, Napa and to Reno casinos with good friends. Both he and his wife delighted in hosting social dinners and activities for family, friends and students. Madhu is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Kishori Chaubal; his brother Shamkant Chaubal and sister Nanda Kharkar of India; sister Meera Kelshiker of England; and nieces and nephews on three continents. His brother, Hema Chaubal, preceded him in death. Madhu also leaves behind a large extended family of dear friends in Stockton. A private service was held in Pune, India. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service is not planned in Stockton. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Thomas J. Long School of Pharmacy at University of the Pacific at bit.ly/supportpharmacy or Thomas J. Long School of Pharmacy, 3601 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, CA 95211. Donations will support the Madhukar and Kishori Chaubal Pharmaceutics and Medicinal Chemistry Graduate Student Fund which supports pharmaceutics and medicinal chemistry graduate students who present their work at state, national and international meetings



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store