Madonna Marie Reynolds Barakatt April 16, 1935 - May 31, 2020 Madonna Marie Reynolds Barakatt was born April 16, 1935, in Cleveland, Ohio, where she grew up attending Catholic schools as the oldest of two sisters. She moved to the Bay Area in 1963 to escape frigid Midwestern winters and strike out on her own. She soon found a job as an Account Clerk for United Airlines at the San Francisco Airport, and met her future husband, Richard Anthony Barakatt, who worked as an accountant at United at the time. In October of 1964, the two were married in the Cathedral of the Annunciation in Stockton, and ultimately the couple lived in San Jose for 31 years before moving to Lodi in 1997. Madonna was a happy person quick with a smile who loved her roses and gardening, and she read historical romance novels by the dozens. She was also a very good classical piano player. But her main focus was her family, and she raised three boys; Richard, Thomas and Michael, and she loved to cook for them and camp with them. She was also a devout Catholic who attended church every Sunday and sometimes during the week as well. Madonna was preceded in death by her mother Marie Reynolds; her sister Laura Dugan; and her son Thomas. She is survived by her husband Richard; her son Richard Jr. her son Michael (Renae); granddaughter Samantha; grandson James; great granddaughter Olivia; and niece Laura. Due to COVID-19, there are no services scheduled at this time.