DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
(209) 466-8075
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery
719 E. Harding Way
Stockton, CA
View Map

Mae G. Vasoli


1923 - 2019
Mae G. Vasoli May 2, 1923 - July 6, 2019 Mae G. Vasoli passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019 in Stockton, CA at the age of 96. She is survived by her son Steven Robert Vasoli. Mae is preceded in death by her husband Raymond A. Vasoli and her 7 siblings. Mae was born on May 2, 1923 in Angels Camp, CA. Mae worked as a nursing assistant at St. Joseph and Oak Park Hospitals. She spent her last 6 years at Camlu Assistant Living where she received great care by all the staff. Mae enjoyed cooking and gardening and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her. DeYoung Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Vasoli family. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 10 - 11am at DeYoung Memorial Chapel, 601 N. California St. Stockton followed by a graveside service at 11:30am at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery 719 E. Harding Way, Stockton.
Published in The Record on July 15, 2019
