Magdaleno Medina Nov. 3, 1935 - Nov. 20, 2019 Magdaleno "Leno" Medina passed away on Nov. 20, 2019 at the age of 84. A native of Jalpa, Zacatecas Mexico. He proudly became a U.S. Citizen in 1959. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Gloria Medina; children, Esteban Medina, Marco Medina, Nicole (Medina) Ramos, Jess Medina and Bonita Medina. Leno and Gloria happily owned and operated their restaurant, Leno's Place and Leno's Birdcage Caf‚. Leno shared his passion of animals and plants with his family and friends. He enjoyed laying out in the sun, nurturing his many birds and parrots and his lawn and garden. He also leaves behind grandchildren, great- grandchildren, 2 brothers, 2 sisters and numerous nephews and nieces. Visitation will take place at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 5:00 PM with a Rosary to follow. Mass will be held at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, 2544 Plymouth Rd., Stockton, CA on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Nov. 30, 2019