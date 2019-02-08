|
Malcolm D. Pennock 1935 - 2019
Born in Pasadena, California passed away in Stockton,
California.
Malcolm was proud to have served in the United States Navy where he played trombone in the Navy band. He leaves behind his wife Sylvia, son Brad Pennock, two step-sons, Richard Leslie (Beatrice) and Randy Leslie (Brenda), and five step-grand-children, seven great step grand children. There will be a celebration of life on February 9, 2019 at 1 PM at the Elks Lodge, 8900 Thornton Rd. Stockton, Ca.
Published in The Record on Feb. 8, 2019