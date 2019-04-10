|
|
Manieben Shamjibhai Ranchhod
1925 - 2019
Manieben Shamjibhai Ranchhod, aged 93 passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the presence of her children and grandchildren at St. Joseph's Hospital.
Manieben has touched the lives of many people around the world through her love, generosity, wisdom, and not to mention her numerous talents; including her cooking, (driving skills) and knitting/crocheting.
She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by two sons, Mahesh and Bali, two daughters, Raji and Shredha, their spouses and fourteen grand
children and ten great-grand
children.
Visitation and prayers will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6:30 - 7:30PM.
Funeral service will be held from 1: 00-2:00PM on Thursday, April 11, 2019, followed by a private cremation as is customary in the Hindu tradition.
All will be held at the Vineyard Chapel at 14165 N Beckman Road, Lodi, CA 95240.
Published in The Record on Apr. 10, 2019