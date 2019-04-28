|
|
Manuel "Mel" Bokides
Feb. 18, 2019 - Apr. 21, 2019
Loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend,
Manuel (Mel) Bokides, 94, of
Stockton, California, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2019. He was born in Dawson, New Mexico on February 18, 1925 to Despina and Nick Bokides. Mel moved to
California at the age of 17. On the steps of St Basil Greek Orthodox Church, Mel met the love of his life, Georgia Bokides. Mel and Georgia spent over 60 years together making a home, family and working in business together.
Mel was an entrepreneur at a very young age which continued through his last days creating many successful businesses - from a restaurateur to petroleum distributor to selling Girl Scout
cookies with his grandchildren. He was proud of his time in the oil business and his association with all of his friends at Texaco. Mel loved what he did working with people and he had such a big heart that he was always ready to help anyone and everyone.
Mel had a sense of humor and love for life that never dissipated. His favorite sport was cooking a feast for his family as well as making them laugh. His joy was truly his family.
Mel was an active member of St Basil Greek Orthodox Church, a past Parish council member and President of AHEPA. He was also a Past Master York Rite Mason, a Shriner and helped found the Linden Lions Club at his restaurant in 1955.
He is survived by his children Dessa Bokides Nockels, Kathy Bokides Samuel and Nicolas Bokides, his grandchildren
Christine Nockels, Nicolas John Bokides, Alyssa Samuel,
Kathryn Nockels Beers, Anna Bokides Green and Dana-Nicole Samuel and great grandson George Pecos Beers. He was
preceded in death by his wife Georgia Bokides, his parents Despina and Nick Bokides, and siblings Sophie Kupka, Georgia Katzambis, George Bokides, Harry Bokides, Theodore Bokides, Jane Maheras and Richard Bokides.
Family and friends are invited to a Trisagion (prayer service) on Wednesday, May 1 at 5:20 pm at DeYoung Shoreline Chapel, 7676 Shoreline Dr, Stockton, CA. A service in memory of Mel will be held on Thursday, May 2 at 10 am at St Basil Greek Orthodox Church, 920 W March Ln, Stockton, CA. Following the
ceremony, the interment will take place at Stockton Rural
Cemetery, 2350 Cemetery Ln, Stockton, CA. In lieu of flowers,
donations can be made in memory of Mel to the Alzheimer's
Association at
Mel's family would like to thank the entire Brookdale staff for their excellent care and loving dedication.
Published in The Record on Apr. 28, 2019