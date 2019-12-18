|
Area Death Notices Deaths Reported Manuel De Jesus Almendarez, Jr. Feb. 6, 1956 - Dec. 16, 2019 Age 63, of Stockton Park View Cemetery & Funeral Home, 209-982-1611 Frank LeRoy Chance Dec. 14, 1926 - Nov. 22, 2019 Age 92, of Stockton Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 209-942-2500 Robert Hollins Feb. 28, 1939 - Dec. 15, 2019 Age 80, of Stockton Cunningham Funeral Services, 209-465-3500 Gurdev Kaur Apr. 16, 1938 - Dec. 13, 2019 Age 81, of Stockton Park View Cemetery & Funeral Home, 209-982-1611 Donald Eugene King Nov. 13, 1936 - Dec. 13, 2019 Age 83, of Stockton Park View Cemetery & Funeral Home, 209-982-1611 Paul Joseph Jacobs July 17, 1931 - Dec. 14, 2019 Age 88, of Stockton Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 209-942-2500 Arthur Mayes, Jr. Feb. 20, 1938 - Dec. 15, 2019 Age 81, of Stockton Park View Cemetery & Funeral Home, 209-982-1611 Ervin Carl Mugele Aug. 8, 1934 - Dec. 15, 2019 Age 80, of Stockton Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home, 209-334-9613 Gian Sud Dec. 6, 1925 - Dec. 13, 2019 Age 94, of Stockton Park View Cemetery & Funeral Home, 209-982-1611
Published in The Record on Dec. 18, 2019