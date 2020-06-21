Manuel Edward Rodriguez Sr. June 26, 1943 - June 13, 2020 Manuel Edward Rodriguez Sr., age 76, of Stockton, CA passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He was born in Riverside, CA. He grew up in Temecula, CA, until the age of 14 when he moved to Stockton with his family. He graduated from Schneider Vocational School in 1958. He was an appliance technician for over 50 years. He was the owner of Valley Appliance Service for over 25 years. He dedicated many years of his life helping others and in service to his faith and membership at Apostolic Tabernacle Church. He was the northern district secretary for the mens dept. of the Apostolic Assembly from 1999 to 2001. He loved the Lord with all his heart. Praying, reading the bible, and attending church regularly. He was passionate about fishing and loved going to the Delta with his family and friends. He was a good father, is loved and will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Angela Rodriguez. Children Manuel Rodriguez Jr. (Debbie), Daniel Rodriguez, Alice Madrid (Ruben), and Christina Rodriguez. Proud grandpa to Alicia, Joel, Aaron, Nicolas, and Isaiah and 1 great granddaughter. Siblings Anthony Rodriguez and Patricia Anaya. He is preceded in death by his parents Augustina Almaraz and Manuel Rodriguez, siblings Delores Rodriguez, Estella Marrufo, and Tina Mori. Family and friends may pay their respects Sunday June 28th, 2020 at 10 am at Parkview Cemetery 3661 French Camp Rd., Manteca CA. 95336 for graveside services.