Manteca - Manuel Hernandez Valverde was born February 16, 1922 in Manteca California to Manuel Valverde and Natividad Valverde. He died on November 29, 2020 in San Jose, CA.
Manuel was the third of five brothers. Growing up, Manuel attended Lindberg Elementary School, Walnut Grove Elementary School and graduated from Manteca High School in 1941. He was very proud to be an alumni of Manteca High and worked on many class reunions.
Manuel worked in canneries and as a mechanic for a variety of can plants in the Fremont/Sunnyvale area and the Central Valley - American Can, Libby's, Tri-Valley and C T Supply. He was always a hard worker - whether on the job or on projects at home. In 1948, Manuel married Alice Camara. They raised three children - Ramona, Chris, and Philip.
Manuel was a parishioner of Manteca's St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
Manuel was an avid sports fan and along with his friends deemed the "Old Geesers" supported all the youth sports in the Manteca area - especially high school sports teams. The "Old Geesers" could often be seen in the bleachers at the Manteca High football games.
Manuel was a charter member of the Good Time Accordion Club in Escalon, CA. He played and loved accordion music and was there every month at their meetings. He enjoyed these and many other get-togethers with his good friend Elsie Morris. Manuel loved to laugh and tell jokes. He enjoyed many family gatherings and being with family. He also loved to meet with his old friends at Johnny's Restaurant and reminisce about life in Manteca and current events. The last two years of his life were spent at his son and daughter-in-law's home and Somerset Senior Living in San Jose, CA. Manuel will be missed by all of his family and good friends.
Manuel was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Natividad Valverde, brothers, Paul Valverde, Joseph (Pep) Valverde and Angelo Valverde and Manuel's son, Philip Valverde.
Manuel is survived by his brother, Salvadore (Sal) Valverde of Green Valley, Arizona, his ex-wife, Alice Valverde of Stockton, his children, Ramona M. Jacobs (Jack) of Stockton, Christopher J. Valverde (Rebecca) of San Jose, his grandsons, Christopher J. Valverde Jr.-"CJ" (Rohini) and Matthew D. Valverde (Jessica) and many nieces and nephews.
. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will hold a celebration of life for Manuel in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Hanot Foundation, 14373 E. Sargent Rd., Lodi, CA 95240