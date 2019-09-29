|
Marce Arellano Dec. 9, 1944 - Sept. 17, 2019 Marce Arellano, 74, passed away Sept. 17, 2019 of natural causes. Born in Stockton, CA to Joseph F. Arellano and Mary Laguna. He worked for H.J. Heinz for over 40 years. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Theresa Arellano. Survived by his children, Joseph, Marce and Lorraine Arellano and Anthony Sanchez; sister Stella Manzo; 13 grandchildren, 13 great - grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Rosary will be held at 6pm on Monday, Sept. 30 at Frisbie- Warren & Carroll Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 10am at St. Mary's Catholic Church Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Published in The Record on Sept. 29, 2019