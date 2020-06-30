Marcia Elaine Davidson July 9, 1927 - June 28, 2020 Marcia passed away peacefully at 4:30 a.m. June 28, in her apartment at O'Connor Woods assisted living, just 11 days before her 93rd birthday. She was with her family every day during the last three months, and her friend / caregiver Ana Zapien was by her side. Marcia was born and raised in San Francisco, where she lived with her mother and father, Rae and Milton Abraham, and sister Shirley. She attended school in San Francisco and then went to University of the Pacific where she received an Associate of Arts degree in Drama. She was married to the love of her life, Alvin Davidson, on June 22, 1947. They lived in Stockton for a short time before moving to Schenectady, New York. After one year they moved back to Stockton. Alvin started working at the family business, Acme Truck Parts. They raised their three children in Stockton and lived there until the end of their lives. Marcia was a lover of beauty. She made a lovely home for her husband and children. She was extremely supportive of them no matter what their interests were. She and Alvin were world travelers, visiting all the continents of the world. Marcia was very open minded and embraced the customs of the different cultures in the countries she visited. In 1972, along with her sister-in-law, Tasha Stadtner, she volunteered at a Kibbutz in Israel for 10 days, picking fruit and living with families there. During the same trip she participated in a 75 mile march in Jerusalem, for which she was awarded a medal from Golda Meir. Marcia, along with her husband, gave so much to the community. Marcia was active in Temple Israel, where she was in the Sisterhood, and in 1975 received an Hadassah Service Award. She was active in the Jewish Food Festival, which takes place each year at Temple Israel. She started "Cafe Shalom" for the food festival, where desserts were prepared by assembly line, and sold to the larger Stockton community. Marcia was co-chairperson of the United Jewish Appeal in 1965. In honor of her and Alvin's service to Temple Israel, the sanctuary was renamed after them. Marcia took many classes at U.O.P., including art classes. She created many beautiful watercolor paintings. She was very fit and active throughout her life. She skied, played tennis, and enjoyed walking in nature. When her children were growing up she would take them to Stockton Silver Lake Family Camp every year, where they would hike, go swimming, and enjoy the mountains. Marcia is survived by her children, Sharon "Shanti" Decker (George Post), Lance Davidson (Moddang) and Nathan Davidson (ex-wife Nadia); by her grandchildren, Sonia Decker, Kevin and Rachel Davidson. She is also survived by her loving sister Shirley Lipman. She is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Davidson and by her parents Milton and Rae Abraham. There will be a private graveside service for immediate family only. There will be a memorial for family and friends in the future, when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers the family requests you make a donation in her honor to Temple Israel, Family Promise San Joaquin or to the charity of your choice. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 4, 2020.