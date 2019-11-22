|
Marcos J. Aguirre June 12, 1959 - Nov. 3, 2019 Marcos J. Aguirre passed away at 60. Born in Stockton to the late, Vicente and Angela Aguirre. He attended Franklin H.S. He enjoyed herbalism, nutrition, Bible reading and was an avid walker. He is survived by siblings, Ruben C. Aguirre, Leticia L. Aguirre, Belinda (Calvin) Daggs; nephews, Timothy A. Daggs and Steven C. Daggs; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The Funeral Service will be held at 10AM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Chapel of the Palms, 303 S. California St., Stockton, CA.
Published in The Record from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019