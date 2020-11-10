Margaret Ann Rey

Stockton - Margaret Ann Rey, 89, entered into rest on October 30, 2020 at her home in Stockton. She was born in Stockton to the late Ruth Reed and raised by her grandmother Maggie Fritz in Manteca. She graduated from Manteca High School in 1949.

She retired from working at the Bank of Manteca to marry the love of her life, the late Thomas Rey a marriage that spanned for 64 years. They moved to Stockton in 1953 and raised three children; Tommiette Rey (Amador County), Ronald Rey (San Joaquin County) and the late Lori Rey Beach.

Sharing Margaret Ann's lifelong endeavors:

• Charter member of Southside Christian Church, formerly Church of Christ, since 1949 in Manteca. She was married at the Church as well.

- President of the Southside Christian Church Board of Directors and Leadership Team.

- A Margaret Ann Rey Scholarship Fund was established a few years ago and in the birthday month of July, donated funds are distributed to students who served and gave back to their communities.

• Former Secretary and Treasurer of the Board of Directors for HOPE Ministries (Raymus House & HOPE Shelter in Manteca) and was honored by Bob and Laurie Raymus as a lifetime member of the board, in which she participated until her passing.

- HOPE operates three shelters; one serving families, another for mothers and children and one for transitional housing.

- HOPE Ministries honored her 20 years of service on November 2, 2019 during the Night of Hope an annual donor appreciation dinner.

• Sick & Shut-in Visitation Ministry at the Manteca Care & Rehabilitation Center.

• Organizer, HOPE Shelter's Annual Kids-in-a-Box Fundraiser.

• Organizer, Angel Tree Annual Christmas Prison Ministry.

• Haven of Peace Ministry in French Camp a member of the Board; holding the positions of Vice President, Secretary and Treasurer throughout the numerous years.

• Stockton Gospel Mission for numerous years.

• Worked with the San Joaquin Court system, recommending to the family court judge, to reunite (or not) mothers and children that had been separated from one another to protect the children.

• Friday was volunteer day with Love Treasures Ministry (a faith based non-profit), under the direction of Todd Huff. The program provides household goods and furniture to the homeless that are transitioning to a new chapter in their lives.

• Countless fundraising and community activities to mention a few; yard sales, silent auctions and events, Bible distribution and mentoring, transportation to and from medical appointments and picking up any donation (large or small) for distribution the shelters and the homeless.

• Giving was a private affair from her heart and she asked for nothing in return or recognition.

Margaret Ann was blessed with two grandchildren; Juriaidi Hassan Rey and Zachary Morgan Rey and one great grandson; Tyler Thomas Rey. Step-granddaughter; Jessica Miller and step-great grandson Jakob Miller.

Colonial Rose Chapel, 520 Sutter Street in Stockton is honored to serve the Rey Family. Viewing will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Chapel Service commence at 2:00 p.m.

A brief Committal Service will be held at Park View Cemetery, 3661 E. French Camp Road in Manteca at 4:00 p.m.

A special thank you to Dr. Everett Low.

If you would like in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Love Treasures, P.O. Box 1200 Manteca, CA 95336 – Attention: Edna Glidden.



