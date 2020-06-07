Dr. Margaret Anne Langer
Dr. Margaret Anne Langer 1938 - 2020 Margaret Anne Langer (Peg) was a mother to my sister and me and a grandmother and a great grandmother to our children and our children's children. She was a Professor of Education and instilled in all of us how important education was to her family and to society. For 35 years she used her Doctorate of Education to teach aspiring teachers to teach reading to children. The majority of her career was spent right here in Stockton at University of the Pacific. A former student said it best: "I just wanted you to know how much I appreciate your expertise, compassion, skill in teaching and modeling of everything an educator should be. You were truly a force in the education department during my time there as a student. Thank you for shaping my path into the educational field which provided me with challenges, opportunities and joy throughout my career as an English teacher." Prior to Pacific Dr. Langer taught at University of Texas, San Antonio. Born in New Jersey on July 1, 1938 to John Orchard and Margaret (Loblein) Orchard she had the advantage of a privileged upbringing, wanting for nothing. Peg and her identical twin sister Barbara (Bobbi) would have great fun playing pranks on friends and family who could rarely tell them apart. Peg was also an active member of her church, Central Methodist, and loved the study of religion as she was a "life long learner". She is survived by Lawrence (Pamela), Debbie, Howard and Catherine Knapp, Christina Foskey, Britteny Williams, Megan Williams and Adeline and Patience, as well as her sisters Dr. Barbara Engler and Rev. Lin Smallwood and brothers John and Jim Orchard. We love you Mom and hope your journey to the Great Mystery is a good one!


Published in The Record from Jun. 7 to Jun. 14, 2020.
