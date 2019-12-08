|
Margaret Anne Love Combs December 31, 1926 - December 1, 2019 We celebrate the life of Margaret Anne "Marge" Love Combs, born December 31, 1926 in Washington, OK, to William Frank Love and Grace Elizabeth Townsend Love, a farmer and schoolteacher, respectively. Marge lived a life of deep faith and true service, with a heartfelt mission to share the Love of God. She was an exemplary cook, seamstress, mentor, dear and loyal friend and an artist (most often observed in her tasteful, colorful, accessorized sense of style). A feminist, champion of women's and human rights, she was especially proud of her Native American heritage. She was politically engaged - actively campaigning for women candidates and was the consummate sales-woman when she felt called to a cause. She had a gift of making every person she encountered feel special. She had a generous, positive and kind spirit, was loving and compassionate and considered by many to be their second mom/grandparent. Marge loved growing up on the farm where she and her older brother, Murray, walked the mile to school over pastureland, rain or shine. She was an active 4-H member and there cultivated her lifelong love of sewing and cooking. After attending Oklahoma College for Women in Chickasha, Oklahoma, Marge transferred to Oklahoma State University (OSU) in Stillwater. There she met Braxton Combs in an art class and they married the following year (1947). Mom completed her BA and MA in Home Economics from OSU and taught high school and college while starting her family. After Braxton received a divine call to ministry, they attended Southern Methodist University/Perkins in Dallas, TX before heading to California in 1956 to their first assignment with the United Methodist Church (UMC) Northern California & Nevada Conference. Marge and Braxton formed an exemplary team in ministry, serving 11 parishes in the Bay Area and Central Valley throughout their service. They also served in international ministry with the Ecumenical Institute and while assigned to Paris, France, Marge was the cook in the American Church of Paris, providing 92 meals to more than 4,000 people overall during her year of service (1973). Together they served multiple missions in Wales, Mexico and the U.S. After Braxton's retirement, they also served in two London parishes (1990). At the latest count, they had enjoyed travel to more than 25 countries. During their time in San Francisco, Marge taught high school Home Economics and Sex Education and helped start the Alternative School at Balboa High (1967-73). Later, obtaining her licenses to sell real estate and insurance, Marge's business practice was always focused on service (e.g., helping first time buyers or advising teachers to help them create a secure financial future). Marge was a lifelong member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Her local community involvement was also a joy to her. She proudly served as President of Planned Parenthood of San Joaquin County and worked with Stockton Peace and Justice Coalition, selling ads for their "Connections" newsletter. She volunteered with the Stockton Food Bank and St. Mary's Dining Room. She and Braxton became Reiki Masters, using their energy healing skills as weekly volunteers in the oncology unit at St. Joseph's Hospital and at Hospice of San Joaquin. After many years of affiliation with the Sisters of Mercy in Burlingame, CA, Marge and Braxton helped found the Mercy Associates in San Joaquin County. Marge was an active member of PEO, serving most recently as Chaplain, enjoyed a monthly Book Club, a lively Bunco group and especially the Joy Circle, Bible Study, Wednesday Night Live and other activities at Holy Cross UMC Church. Preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Murray Townsend Love and her beloved husband of 72 years, Braxton Luther Combs. Marge is survived by her four children, Lee Combs (Vera Davis), Lindy Combs, Annie Combs-Brookes (Martin Brookes) and Mary Combs (Doug Briggs); five grandchildren, Crystal Combs (Micah Rabwin), Rick Combs (Katie Ferrell), Clarke Briggs, Spencer Briggs and Miles Briggs; and one great-grandchild, Dylan Rabwin-Combs; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and families whom they lovingly considered extended family. Marge's mission in life was to share the Love of God wherever she could. Please join us for a Celebration of the Fulfillment of Marge's life and mission in a service, with reception following, to be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2PM at Holy Cross UMC, 1200 W. Hammer Lane, Stockton, CA 95209. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children Of Hope, a ministry for disabled children in Uganda with which Marge was actively involved, in care of Holy Cross UMC.
Published in The Record on Dec. 8, 2019