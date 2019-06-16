|
|
Margaret D. Leonardi
March 2, 1938 May 11, 2019
Margaret (Margo) passed away peacefully in her home where she had been lovingly cared for by her family. She was kind-hearted, strong, fearless, and outgoing. She will be greatly missed by anyone that had the good fortune of knowing her. She was as beautiful on the
inside as she was on the
outside. Her warm smile could light up a room. Margo was born in Stockton, California and raised in Linden, by her parents Giacomo and Mary Burlando. Margo graduated from Linden High School and The University of Pacific with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communications.
Margo dearly loved her children and grandchildren, always
looking forward to seeing them and teaching them new things.
She loved to travel, visiting many different states and countries. She volunteered to teach people with disabilities how to swim. She would always offer a helping hand to anyone in need.
She loved to cook, have friends over for dinner and she especially loved making her signature pesto and spaghetti sauce for her kids.
Margo was a cherished mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She is survived by, Judy Hughes; her children:
Tina Leonardi, Lisa Krasner (Charles), Dino Leonardi (Joey); grandchildren Henry Krasner and Harry Krasner; sister
Genevieve Galli; sister-in-law Genevieve Burlando; numerous
cousins, nieces and nephews; and neighborhood children.
She is preceded in death by her bother Angelo Burlando and
sister Florence Conley.
Upon her request she wanted a celebration of life party with her family and friends. It will be held on July 12th, 2019 from
5:00 pm- 9:00 pm in Stockton.
For RSVP and location call: 209-610-1114 by July 2nd.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her honor to a
.
Published in The Record on June 16, 2019