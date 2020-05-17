|
Margaret Lillian Stirton August. 5, 1964 - May 12, 2020 Margaret Lillian Stirton was born in Stockton, CA and passed away unexpectedly at home in Stockton. Margaret attended local schools and participated in a voluntary busing program in an early effort to desegregate Stockton schools. She earned her Bachelor's degree from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, teaching credential from UOP, and Master's degree from Walden University. She started her teaching career in 1989 as a substitute teacher at Cleveland Elementary School for a teacher who was injured in the Cleveland shooting. She worked for thirty years as a teacher in the Stockton Unified School District starting at Grant and Fillmore Elementary Schools before finding her home at Kennedy school as a first grade teacher. In addition to teaching, she was an advocate for teachers through her involvement in the Stockton Teachers Association. She helped establish and coordinate the North Stockton Rotary Read at Home Program and was honored for her efforts by the North Stockton Rotary. One of the highlights of her career was being recognized as Kennedy's Teacher of the Year by her peers in May 2018. Margaret was passionate about Cal football attending home games as well as the post season Alamo Bowl. She also was a sales representative for Thirty-One, and her love of the products made her an excellent sales person. Above everything else Margaret will be remembered as a mother to those who have mothers. While she had no children of her own, she loved and helped care for her nieces, nephews, children who passed through her classroom, and her family's fur babies. Margaret is survived by her parents Jack and Mary Stirton; sisters Libby (Jeff) Wellerstein, Jenny Rutheiser, and Carolyn (Art) Gonzales; nieces and nephews Malia (Scott) Ryman, Rob (Shayna) Gaedtke, Josh, Jonathan and Jacob Rutheiser, Nick and Gabby Gonzales; great grand nieces and nephews Carter and Hailey Gaedtke, Jaxon and Skylar Ryman. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held in Stockton when it's safe for family and friends to participate. We are comforted in knowing that Margaret will be collecting what we need to know about Heaven to show us the way when we see her again.
Published in The Record on May 17, 2020