Margaret Marie Smith Mundell

Obituary

Margaret Marie Smith Mundell Obituary
Margaret Marie

Smith Mundell

Dec. 30, 1930 - Feb. 13, 2019

Margaret Marie Smith Mundell, Born in Hazel, South Dakota on Dec. 30, 1930 has passed away on Feb. 13, 2019. She was

married to James Mundell on Aug. 12, 1950. She was preceded in death by her loving

husband in 2013. Margaret was the youngest of 8 siblings, 6 of which preceded her in death. She is survived by her dear

sister & brother in law from

Denver. Co, who are 101 & 100 respectively, and been married for 76 years. Margaret & James had 5 children. Their son

Robert preceded them in death in 1978. The surviving children are Christine Terrill of

Redmond, Oregon, James T. Mundell and wife Ilene of

Vancouver, WA, Michael & wife Teresa of Stockton, Ca, Angela Shank of Redmond, Oregon. There are 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren. Margaret was a busy mom who enjoyed cooking, baking, bridge, flowers and decorating. She was loved and will be missed by all.
Published in The Record on Feb. 19, 2019
