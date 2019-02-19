|
|
Margaret Marie
Smith Mundell
Dec. 30, 1930 - Feb. 13, 2019
Margaret Marie Smith Mundell, Born in Hazel, South Dakota on Dec. 30, 1930 has passed away on Feb. 13, 2019. She was
married to James Mundell on Aug. 12, 1950. She was preceded in death by her loving
husband in 2013. Margaret was the youngest of 8 siblings, 6 of which preceded her in death. She is survived by her dear
sister & brother in law from
Denver. Co, who are 101 & 100 respectively, and been married for 76 years. Margaret & James had 5 children. Their son
Robert preceded them in death in 1978. The surviving children are Christine Terrill of
Redmond, Oregon, James T. Mundell and wife Ilene of
Vancouver, WA, Michael & wife Teresa of Stockton, Ca, Angela Shank of Redmond, Oregon. There are 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren. Margaret was a busy mom who enjoyed cooking, baking, bridge, flowers and decorating. She was loved and will be missed by all.
Published in The Record on Feb. 19, 2019