Margaret P. Bejarano 1920 - 2019 Margaret P. Bejarano passed away June 2, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 98. Born in Caliente, Nevada, her family moved to California where she attended primary and secondary schools. She met her husband Vince in Stockton. They had two daughters, Geraldine (Gerry) Bejarano (Irizarry) who resides with her family in San Antonio, Texas, and Mary Ellen Bejarano (Regalado), deceased. Margaret is preceded in death by her husband Vince; mother, Guadalupe; siblings Rose Martinez, Antonia Castillo, and Domingo Reyes, and granddaughter Theresa (Terri) (Lopez De Castilla). Margaret is survived by her granddaughter Annette Irizarry (Cruz), grandson Joe Irizarry, great grand-daughters Catherine Lopez De Castilla and Victoria Lopez De Castilla, and great grandsons Tony Irizarry and Sam Irizarry. She had numerous nieces and nephews. Interment will be at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery on July 16, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Record on July 12, 2019