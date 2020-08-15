1/1
Margaret Zanini Rodriguez
Margaret Zanini Rodriguez March 9, 1926 - August 7, 2020 Margaret Rodriguez passed away peacefully at home on August 7, 2020. Born on March 9, 1926 to Luigi Zanini and Mary Pena in Rockyford, Colorado. Margaret interest's included gardening, playing Yahtzee with her daughters and trips to the casino along with travels to Catalina, Yosemite, Hawaii and other destinations. Margaret's real love was being around her children and grandchildren, forty two great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren. Margaret is preceded in death by her husband Ruben C. Rodriguez; her parents; son, John Rodriguez (Geri); grandson, David Hing; five sisters and three brothers. She is survived by her brother, Angelo Zanini (Francis); daughters, Gloria Ortega, Teresa Delgado (Reyes), Angie Gong, Lucy Hardin (Richard), Maryann Lemos (Billy), Debra Foley (Pat), Joann Fearrington (Cliff); and son, Jeff Rodriguez (Adrianna). Due to the COVID -19 restrictions, Mass will be held Thursday, August 20th at 10am outside in school yard at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 215 W. Walnut St., Lodi. Masks are required as well as bringing your own folding or lawn chair. Entrance is located between Bank of America building and Parish Hall.

Published in The Record on Aug. 15, 2020.
